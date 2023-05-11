Army kills many Boko Haram in Borno

The troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in conjunction with the troops of the Sector 4 Multi National Joint Task(MNJTF), killed scores of Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP) terrorists during clashes in Borno State.

As gathered, they clashes in the North East of Arege, in Abadam Local Government Area, when the terrorists went after the military in the state.

On Thursday, it was gathered that the ISWAP terrorists made an audacious attempt to infiltrate the advancing troops harbor using a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), at about 101900 hours May 2023.

Sources narrated that the terrorists encountered fierce resistance, with the troops unleashing heavy firepower and took out the approaching VBIED 300 meters to them.

The troops with support from the Air Task Force nutrialised additional terrorists while others were forced to flee.

The source said that two of the terrorists’ vehicles were destroyed and about 10 of them were killed.

