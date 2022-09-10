Army kills many bandits behind Defense Academy attack in Kaduna

Scores of bandits behind the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, were reported to have been killed by troops of the military deployed to the state for restoration of peace across the region.

The bandits, who were said to be responsible for the abduction of students in the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, as well as the Emir of Bungudu and several other attacks, were taken down by the troops during a clearance operation in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Among the bandits reported to have been killed during the face-off with troops was the gunmen’s second in command, Musti, while the leader of the terrorists, Boderi Isiya, narrowly escaped being neutralized by the military.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the killing on Saturday, in a statement made available to newsmen on progress made by the military to flush out the bandits from the Northern region of the country.

Aruwan explained that a painstaking check with credible human intelligence sources further confirmed that Boderi and his terror group had a bad day in the hands of the combat-ready troops.

According to the report, the troops engaged the bandits around the Tollgate General Area of Chikun local government, and while the bandits scrambled in retreat, they ran into another ambush laid by the troops in Sabon Gida General Area.

Aruwan said that corpses and weapons were recovered at the scene, while some of the terrorists eventually died from bullet wounds.

The Commissioner further disclosed that Boderi’s deadly second in command, one Musti, was among those identified to have been eliminated, alongside one Yellow Mai-Madrid and one Dan-Katsinawa, with others yet to be identified. While some of the terrorists are battling life-threatening wounds.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has praised the troops for the commendable feat under the leadership of the General Officer Commanding, One Division, Major General T.A. Lagbaja, being the latest notable breakthroughs recorded since he took command.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

