Army kills kidnappers after raiding Plateau hideout

Troops of the 3 Division/Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE (JTF OPEP) have raided a suspected kidnappers’ hideout in Plateau State, neutralising suspects and recovering weapons in a coordinated intelligence-driven operation.

The raid targeted a location near Lantom Village in the Kadarko District of Wase Local Government Area, as part of ongoing efforts to curb kidnapping and armed robbery in the region.

During the initial operation, soldiers arrested four suspects and recovered a locally fabricated rifle, an axe, and a machete. Preliminary investigations linked the suspects to recent criminal activities within the district, while two other accomplices reportedly escaped, taking an AK-47 rifle with them.

While leading troops to an arms cache on the outskirts of Kadarko, the arrested suspects attempted to disarm a soldier in an effort to flee but were swiftly neutralised by the troops. Follow-up operations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing gang members and recover the missing rifle.

Major General EF Oyinlola, General Officer Commanding 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander of JTF Operation ENDURING PEACE, commended the troops for their gallantry and reaffirmed the task force’s commitment to sustaining peace across the Joint Operations Area.

He further emphasized that the cooperation of law-abiding citizens remains critical to the success of ongoing security operations aimed at protecting lives and property.