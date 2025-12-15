Army kills kidnapper, arrest three informants in Plateau

The Nigerian Army has recorded a major breakthrough against criminal networks after its troops eliminated a suspected kidnapper and dismantled part of the intelligence chain sustaining kidnapping operations, dealing a significant blow to ongoing threats against civilians.

According to the military the action followed actionable intelligence, which enabled troops to swiftly confront the perpetrators.

The operation also led the arrest of three individuals accused of aiding the criminal group from within the community by supplying intelligence and logistical support to the kidnappers.

The operation was carried out early Monday morning by troops of the 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army under the Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace, in Plateau State, after distress alerts were raised over coordinated abductions in Dong community of Jos North Local Government Area.

According to the army, troops engaged the kidnappers shortly after responding to the alerts, resulting in the killing of a member of the criminal gang during a brief exchange.

“Our forces moved decisively on the information received and successfully disrupted the operation,” the military said.

Items recovered from the neutralised suspect included an AK-47 rifle, a loaded magazine, and four rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, further confirming the armed nature of the gang.

Army investigators later revealed that the killed suspect was a resident of the area who allegedly collaborated with the kidnapping syndicate from within the community.

While the suspects, alongside the recovered weapons, are currently in military custody for further interrogation, the Army said follow-up operations are ongoing to track down fleeing members of the gang.

The army reassured residents of its resolve to protect lives and property, urging the public to continue sharing credible information to support security efforts across the state.