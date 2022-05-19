Army kills kidnap kingpin, arrests three others in A’Ibom

The Nigeria Army in conjunction with the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well as other security agencies, have killed the leader of a notorious kidnap gang, Otobong Moses, popularly called Otoabasi, during a raid at their hideout in Akwa Ibom.

The law enforcement personnel was said to have also arrested three of the accomplices linked to the kingpin and rescued two kidnapped victims during the operation.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, Samuel Akari, disclosed that after the raid in Obon Ebot in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state, items recovered included a Sub Machine Gun and magazine, 67 rounds of 9MM ammunition, two motorcycles, 16 mobile phones, AK 47 rifle magazine with 30 rounds of 7.62MM Special ammunition and nine machetes.

He said that other items recovered included two military monkey jackets, one helmet strapped with military camouflage uniform, 2 pairs of military camouflage uniform, one military pull over, ATM card, two TV sets, a standing fan, decoder and four generator sets.

Akari, while speaking to newsmen on Thursday, said that the first phase of the operations was conducted on May 12, during the operations, troops raided the criminals hideout, but on sighting the troops, the criminals abandoned their hideout and fled.

He said: “The gallant troops rescued the kidnapped victims and arrested two collaborators of the criminal kingpin while the shrine, hideout and assorted charms were set ablaze by the troops.

“Further investigation revealed that the criminal gang is known for terrorizing the locals, kidnapping, killing and burying their victims, who do not do their biddings in shallow graves in the general area,”

The spokesman further urged residents of the community to return to their homes and continue their legitimate businesses as the security agencies would be on surveillance to ensure peace in the community.

