Army kills ISWAP senior commander in Borno

The Nigerian Army has killed a senior commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abou Aisha, during a fatal clash with terrorists in Borno.

The Army launched a fierce counter-offensive attack against the insurgents resulting in the deceased being shot in the neck and later died.

A spokesman to the military, Sani Uba, said that the terrorist died alongside several fighters the gang advanced in significant numbers and deployed gun trucks and motorcycles in a coordinated assault.

Uba, on Monday, uttered that the clashes which occurred late on Saturday, in Pulka and Mandaragirau areas of Borno State, led to the Army swifty re-enforcing to strengthen defensive lines after a temporary breach damaged some equipment and facilities.

“Our troops stood firm under pressure, reversed the attack, and neutralised key terrorist elements, including a senior commander,” the army spokesperson said.

Reports state that no soldier was killed during the initial engagement, although subsequent attacks on another formation resulted in injured casualties among security personnel and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and were immediately evacuated for medical attention through coordinated air support operations.

Follow-up clearance operations uncovered blood trails, shallow graves and abandoned materials along identified escape routes.