Army kills gunmen during clashes in Taraba

The Nigerian Army has arrested a yet-to-be-identified policeman after killing four gunmen during communal clashes in Usmanu Village, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

As gathered, the soldiers, who were attached to the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade, killed the gunmen during a peacekeeping mission in the community following a renewed clash over land in the state.

The operation was launched after credible intelligence revealed a resurgence of long-standing land disputes between the Shomo and Wurkun communities, which escalated into armed clashes and destruction of property, including the burning of houses.

The Brigade immediately deployed forces to restore order and prevent further deterioration of the security situation.

In the statement issued on Sunday by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Lt. Umar Muhammad, the troops came under fire from armed assailants emerging from the Fadama axis upon their arrival in the area.

According to him, a brief but fierce exchange followed, during which four of the attackers were neutralised.”A subsequent sweep of the area led to the recovery of three dane guns, one fabricated AK-47 rifle, 25 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and two motorcycles.

“In a separate development highlighting the complexity of the crisis, one personnel of the Nigeria Police Force found operating alongside the militia was arrested and is currently undergoing investigation and profiling.

“Commenting on the operation, Commander 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, Brig.-Gen. Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their swift response, bravery, and adherence to professional rules of engagement.

“He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to ridding Taraba of criminal elements and sustaining operational momentum.

“Uwa assured residents of Karim Lamido and the entire state of the military’s dedication to restoring lasting peace and stability. He urged communities to embrace peaceful coexistence and provide security agencies with timely, credible information.

“The Nigerian Army called on residents to remain calm and law-abiding as stability gradually returns, encouraging the public to report suspicious movements or activities as operations continue under Operation Peace Shield, Operation Lafiya Nakowa, and Operation Zafin Wuta”.