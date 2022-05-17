Army kills four IPOB members during gun battle in Imo

No fewer than four members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been killed by the Nigerian Army through troops of 34 Brigade Obinze during gun battle in Imo State.

The troops were said to have gone into a fierce encounter that ensued at Amaifeke and Ihioma in Orlu Local Government Area of the state where the terrorists were taken out.

The terrorists were said to have been shooting sporadically which threatened lives and property of residents but the intervention of the military personnel aborted their attack.

Confirming the incident, the Director Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed that the gunmen opened fire on sighting the patrol team, who were out to ensure safety and security of lives and property of citizens.

According to him, the vigilant troops engaged the criminals and neutralized four of them, while others succumbed to the superior fire power of the troops and escaped from the scene.

Nwachukwu stated in a statement released Yesterday that items recovered from the encounter, include one pump action short gun, 10 live cartridges, one Hilux truck, mobile handsets and charms.

He further urged residents and other members of the public to provide credible information on the movement of the criminal elements to security agencies, whenever sighted in their communities.

