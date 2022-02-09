Army kills four IPOB members during face-off in Anambra

No fewer than four members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network were reported to have been killed by the Nigerian Army during a face-off in Anambra State.

Aside from the four gunmen killed by the military, the Army recovered one motorcycle, two pump action double-barrel guns, 12 live cartridges, and substances suspected to be cannabis amongst others from the agitators.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Army said that the gunmen led by one Ejike, who were enforcing a sit-at-home order, fired sporadically in and around a filling station in Ihiala town.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “On receipt of a distress call, troops of the NA launched out to the location to restore normalcy. On intercepting the dissidents, a firefight ensued and the gallant troops neutralised their leader, Ejike, and three others.

“Items recovered from the gunmen during the encounter include one motorcycle, two pump action double-barrel guns, 12 live cartridges, and substances suspected to be cannabis amongst others.

“Sadly, one combat vehicle conveying troops was involved in an accident during the operation following a technical fault. One gallant officer and a soldier paid the supreme price in the accident, while two sustained injuries. The injured are currently responding to treatment at a military hospital.

“While we pray for the repose of the souls of deceased personnel, the general public are enjoined to continue to support the military and other security agencies through the provision of timely and accurate information that could enhance ongoing operations and ultimately, restore peace and stability in the region.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

