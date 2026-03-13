Army kills four gunmen during confrontation in Cross River

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed four suspected gunmen after foiling an ambush along a route in Obubra Local Government Area, Cross River State.

The incident occurred on March 12, when soldiers of the 13 Brigade, deployed in Ochon and Alesi communities, responded to intelligence reports of rising tension linked to a communal dispute in Odonget community.

The Army disclosed the development in a statement on Friday by Lt. Yemi Sokoya, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters 13 Brigade.

According to the statement, troops were deployed to prevent a breakdown of law and order, conducting patrols and shows of force that helped calm the situation and restore normalcy among the warring parties.

However, while returning to their locations after stabilising the area, the soldiers discovered that their route had been deliberately blocked by unidentified persons. Attempts to clear the obstruction triggered a coordinated ambush by armed attackers, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire.

Reinforcements from the 245 Battalion, including armoured and tactical support vehicles, were immediately deployed following a contact report from the troops on the ground.

The swift response enabled the soldiers to repel the ambush and neutralise four attackers, while several others fled, reportedly with gunshot wounds.

“One soldier sustained injuries during the encounter and was evacuated to Jennifer Hospital in Ochon, Obubra, where he is receiving treatment,” Sokoya said.

He added that troops had begun cordon-and-search operations in surrounding communities suspected of harbouring the fleeing attackers. A curfew has also been imposed in the affected area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

The Commander of the 13 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Patrick Alimikhena, commended the bravery and professionalism displayed by the troops and reassured residents of the Army’s commitment to protecting lives and maintaining peace.

The Army urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information to assist ongoing operations aimed at apprehending the remaining suspects.