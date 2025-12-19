Army kills four Boko Harams in Borno

In a bold display of military precision and resolve, troops of Operation HADIN KAI have delivered a crushing blow to Boko Haram insurgents, eliminating four terrorists in a fierce encounter that shows the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to protecting communities from relentless threats.

Moreover, the operation highlights the high morale and tactical superiority of the forces as they continue to dismantle terrorist networks in the northeast.

The troops decisively thwarted an infiltration attempt by the insurgents, who were advancing with the intent to disrupt peace in the region.

Demonstrating professionalism and restraint, the soldiers allowed the Boko Haram members to enter an optimal engagement zone before unleashing coordinated defensive fire, neutralising the attackers on the spot.

The clash took place in the early hours of December 18, 2025, near the Bitta community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, as the terrorists attempted to move in from their hideouts in the Mandara Mountains.

At about 0030 hours, advanced surveillance systems detected the movement, enabling the troops to respond effectively and deal a crushing blow to the terrorists.

Furthermore, air support from the Operation HADIN KAI Air Component followed up with precision strikes on the retreating elements, further disrupting the insurgents’ plans and inflicting additional losses.

Following the engagement, troops conducted a thorough sweep of the area, recovering key items including a camcorder, AK-47 rifles, magazines, handheld radios, mobile phones, PKT machine guns, ammunition belts, motorcycles, and bicycles. Evidence of blood trails and shallow graves suggested even more casualties among the terrorists.

Media Information Officer for the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, affirmed the troops’ high spirits, stating: “Troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain high as operations continue to deny terrorists freedom of action and ensure the safety and security of communities within the area of responsibility.”

He added: “Troops of OPHK remain resolute in their commitment to decisively defeat all terrorist elements and restore lasting peace and stability across the North East region.”