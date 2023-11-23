Report on Interest
Army kills four Boko Haram members in Zamfara

By News Desk

By The Guild

Troops of the Joint Task Force North-West Operation Hadarin Daji have killed four terrorists during a coordinated clearance operation in Zamfara State.

The clearance operation was conducted at some identified terrorists’ hideouts at Tazame, Mashema, Gandaya, Maje, Doka villages and surrounding forest in Gandaya village of Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Thursday by the spokesperson of Operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, who disclosed that some injured Boko Haram members escaped during the clashes.

“The troops have recovered 57 rustled cattle, Military Camouflage uniforms, sleeping kits, and Nine hundred thousand Naira (Cash) from the terrorists’ enclaves.

“All the identified terrorist enclaves and makeshift camps were destroyed instantly during the operation.”

The Guild
