Army kills four bandits, recovers arms in Borno

The Nigerian Army troops of 21 armored Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai have successfully raided an Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP) enclave in Dalari, Borno State, neutralizing four insurgents and recovering arms and ammunition.

Intelligence sources told Zagazola Makama, that the troops of 151 Task Force Battalion, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force as well as the Hybrid forces conducted the Operation in the early hours of March 15, 2025.

The troops under Operation Desert Sanity 4, engaged the insurgents in a firefight at approximately 7:10 a.m., resulting in the elimination of four terrorists, while several others escaped with injuries.

During the clearance operation, the troops recovered: One RPG tube, one AK-47 rifle, one Dane gun, two RPG bomb chargers, three RPG bombs and 504 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

No casualties were recorded from the side of the troops.