Army kills four bandits, arrest one in Zamfara

In a strategic nighttime raid, troops of Operation Fansan Yanma successfully killed four bandits and captured one suspect in Nasarawa village, Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The troops also apprehended a member of the group terrorizing Zamfara during the attack on the bandits’ hideout to end their operations in the state and restore peace.

As learnt, after the face-off with the terrorists, the army detained the suspected gunmen for interrogation on the operations of other bandits terrorizing residents across the state.

On Monday, it was gathered that the attack on the bandits started yesterday night, targeting a known hideout of bandits responsible for attacks in the region.

The raid which lasted for several hours was part of the Nigerian military’s ongoing efforts to dismantle bandit groups operating in the area and restore security to affected communities.