34.7 C
Lagos
Monday, February 10, 2025
spot_img
National

Army kills four bandits, arrest one in Zamfara

By Awoniyi Ademide

0
9

In a strategic nighttime raid, troops of Operation Fansan Yanma successfully killed four bandits and captured one suspect in Nasarawa village, Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The troops also apprehended a member of the group terrorizing Zamfara during the attack on the bandits’ hideout to end their operations in the state and restore peace.

As learnt, after the face-off with the terrorists, the army detained the suspected gunmen for interrogation on the operations of other bandits terrorizing residents across the state.

On Monday, it was gathered that the attack on the bandits started yesterday night, targeting a known hideout of bandits responsible for attacks in the region.

The raid which lasted for several hours was part of the Nigerian military’s ongoing efforts to dismantle bandit groups operating in the area and restore security to affected communities.

Previous article
El-Rufai, Obasa and other godfather stories
Next article
Lagos former Council chairman dies weeks to 65th birthday

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.