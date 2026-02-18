Army kills five kidnappers in Plateau

No fewer than five suspected kidnappers were neutralised by Nigerian Army troops in Plateau State during a coordinated raid that also rescued an abducted woman and recovered items linked to the criminal syndicate.

The rescued victim, identified as Hauwa Suleiman, was debriefed by security operatives before being reunited with her family.

According to a military source, the operation took place yesterday in Angwan Boka, Sopp District of Riyom Local Government Area, following credible intelligence from two suspected members of a kidnapping network who had been previously apprehended.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed the hideout of their accomplices and confirmed that a woman abducted earlier in the day was being held there. Acting on this information, troops moved to the location with the detained suspects in custody.

Upon reaching the hideout, soldiers engaged the gang in a gun battle, killing three members at the scene.

The two detained suspects allegedly attempted to disarm the troops in a bid to escape but were overpowered and also killed, bringing the total number of neutralised suspects to five.

“Our men acted on precise intelligence and successfully dismantled the cell. The abducted woman was rescued unharmed, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate,” the source said.

Items recovered included three mobile phones, N17,600 in cash, and substances suspected to be illicit drugs.

These materials are expected to aid further investigations into the group’s operations and financial networks.