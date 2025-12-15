Army kills five kidnappers in Kaduna, Plateau

The Nigerian Army has recorded another major operational breakthrough after troops killed five kidnappers in coordinated offensives, disrupting criminal networks and rescuing abducted victims during sustained counter-crime operations.

The successful engagements, carried out under an ongoing joint security operation, also led to the recovery of arms and ammunition, while several other suspects were forced to flee with gunshot wounds, according to military authorities.

Conducted between December 11 and 13 across parts of Kaduna and Plateau states, the operation followed actionable intelligence on kidnapping activities and imminent attacks in several communities.

In Kaduna State, troops stormed suspected kidnappers’ hideouts in rural settlements within Jema’a Local Government Area, where an exchange of gunfire ensued.

Three members of the criminal gang were killed during the confrontation, while others escaped into nearby bushes.

Similarly, in Plateau State, soldiers intercepted a notorious kidnapper and gunrunner operating around Bassa and Jos North local government areas. The suspect reportedly opened fire on the troops but was swiftly neutralised.

Items recovered from the suspect included a pistol, ammunition, a dagger, a mobile phone and cash, all of which have been taken into military custody.

In a related development, troops also foiled an attempted attack in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna after responding promptly to intelligence reports, forcing the assailants to abandon their plans and retreat.

Another ambush operation in Plateau State led to the rescue of four kidnapped victims after troops engaged fleeing abductors along their escape route.

One additional kidnapper was killed during the encounter, while the victims were rescued unharmed.

“The sustained pressure on these criminal elements is yielding results, and our troops remain determined to deny kidnappers freedom of action,” the Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace, Major Samson Zhakom, said in a statement released on Monday.

He added that efforts were ongoing to track down and arrest fleeing suspects, stressing that the military would continue to prioritise the safety of civilians across the joint operations area.

The rescued victims have since been reunited with their families, while security patrols have been intensified to prevent further attacks.