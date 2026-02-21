Army kills five gunmen, rescues three children in Borno

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have killed five ISWAP fighters and rescued three abducted children during coordinated counter-insurgency operations in Borno State.

According to the command, ground forces engaged fleeing fighters during a fighting patrol and recovered the kidnapped minors during a separate perimeter sweep.

Providing details, the Media Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, said troops under Sector 1 made contact with suspected Islamic State West Africa Province elements and responded with what he described as “overwhelming firepower.”

“The terrorists were forced to retreat in disarray, and five of them were neutralised during exploitation,” he said.

“Our troops maintained dominance of the area and continued clearance operations to prevent regrouping.”

In a related development, soldiers deployed on patrol rescued three siblings identified as Abba Abba, 12; Fatima Abba, 8; and Aisha Abba, 6.

Military sources said preliminary findings indicated the children were abducted about two months earlier along the Gubio axis before being relocated by their captors. They have since been handed over to the Nigerian Police for further procedures.

Moreover, the command confirmed that an 18-year-old suspect surrendered to troops and is currently in custody undergoing profiling.

Military authorities described the development as part of a growing trend of defections amid sustained military offensives.

The encounter with the insurgents occurred around Sabsawa village, while the children were rescued during a patrol in the Bama Local Government Area of Borno State. The surrender was recorded in Geidam, Yobe State.

Furthermore, troops across multiple sectors were said to have carried out coordinated clearance operations in collaboration with hybrid forces, vigilantes and local hunters to restrict insurgent movement.

Military authorities maintained that operations during the period were largely hitch-free.

Commending the troops, the high command assured that sustained momentum would be maintained to degrade terrorist capabilities and restore stability to the region.

“Pressure will remain on all terrorist elements until lasting peace and economic recovery are achieved in the North-East,” Uba said.