Army kills eight Boko Haram in Borno

No fewer than eight Boko Haram fighters have been neutralised by troops of the Nigerian Army during operations across identified black spots in Borno State, leading to the disruption of insurgents’ activities in the area.

During the encounters, 11 Boko Haram members were said to have voluntarily surrendered their weapons to the troops, while two suspected logistics suppliers were arrested.

The developments occurred during sustained military operations conducted under Operation Hadin Kai and Operation Desert Sanity V across Borno State.



According to the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, troops carried out intensive clearance and patrol operations along the Azir–Wajiroko axis, forcing several terrorists to flee or surrender.

“Our troops remain committed to dismantling terrorist networks and ensuring the safety of residents,” the army said in a statement released on Monday.

Lt. Col. Uba noted that the soldiers destroyed multiple insurgent camps during the operations, including the notorious Abu Nazir and Abu Ahmed bases, while confiscating life-support structures, weapons and insurgent flags.

“These actions have significantly degraded the terrorists’ logistics and operational strength,” he said.

He added that the arrest of two suspected collaborators in Gubio Local Government Area further disrupted supply chains sustaining insurgent activities.

Lt. Col. Uba assured that the military would continue to maintain pressure on insurgents to restore lasting peace and security across the North-East, emphasising that operations would persist until all terrorist threats are neutralised.