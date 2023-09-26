Army kills Boko Haram commander, five others in Borno

The Nigerian Army troops of 144 Battalion in collaboration with hybrid forces were reported to have killed a top Commander of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād (a Boko Haram faction), Ari Ghana, and five of his bodyguards in Borno State

The notorious Commander recently led an attack on a military escort patrol at Nvaha Village along Gwoza to Limankara, killing four passengers and a military personnel.

A source, Zagazola Makama, narrated that the troops engaged the terrorists in a gun duel and succeeded in killing Boko Haram members in Takaskala, Gwoza Local Government Area.

He said “On September 25, our troops laid an ambush in the crossing point of the terrorists around the Mandara Mountains. After one hour, a large number of terrorists came to cross with motorcycles.

“On noticing that the team were two in number, the troops waited for the second badge suspecting that it was Ari Gana and his team. The troops opened fire at them killing five terrorists including Ari Gana.

Before meeting his Waterloo, Ari Gana was the second in command of Ali Ngulde, the Leader of Boko Haram in Mandara Mountain and had led dozens of attacks around Bama, Banki and Gwoza.

Early September, the Ari Gana led an IED attack between Banki and Darajamal killing several persons and burning vehicles.

The death of Ari Ghana was another heavy blow on the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād (Boko Haram), terrorists group.

