Army kills Boko Haram commander during clashes in Borno

In a major counter-terrorism breakthrough, the Nigerian Army under Operation Hadin Kai eliminated top Boko Haram figure Abu Fatima during a targeted assault on his enclave.

The terrorist commander was reportedly gunned down during a heavy firefight, along with his deputy, explosives specialists, and several insurgents.

The Nigerian Army announced the success of the operation via its official X handle on Friday, stating that the mission specifically aimed to take down Fatima, who had a ₦100 million reward for his capture.

Weapons seized during the operation included AK-47 rifles, loaded magazines, and bomb-making components, with no casualties reported among Nigerian troops.

According to the statement, “In a major counter-terrorism success, Special Forces under Operation HADIN KAI conducted a precision strike on 30 May 2025, targeting a key Boko Haram/ISWAP stronghold in the Kukawa axis of northern Borno State.”

“The operation, based on credible intelligence, aimed to neutralize Amir Abu Fatima, a notorious terrorist commander who has a ₦100 million bounty on his head.”

“During the intense exchange of fire, Abu Fatima was fatally wounded by gunfire. His deputy, several explosives experts, and multiple other terrorists were also eliminated in the confrontation,” the army said.

“This operation delivers a significant blow to terrorist leadership in the region and reinforces the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s avowed commitment to restoring peace in the North East,” the statement concluded.