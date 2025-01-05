Army kills bandits leader terrorizing Zamfara residents

Security operatives in Zamfara State achieved a significant breakthrough after killing a notorious terrorist known as Sani Rusu during an operation in Bamamu, Tsafe Local Government Area.

Before this, residents of Tsafe had endured persistent insecurity caused by banditry, and the successful operation has been hailed as a critical step toward restoring peace in the area.

A source in the state, Zagazola Makama, on Sunday disclosed that the operation was conducted after intelligence reports revealed the presence of Sani Rusu, a Fulani terrorist responsible for numerous attacks in the eastern part of Tsafe.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence, the operatives launched a raid that led to his death in the state, ending possible attacked in the state.

During the same operation, a suspected drug dealer identified as Shamsu Danmali, believed to be associated with the criminal activities of Sani Rusu, managed to escape. Efforts are currently underway to apprehend him.