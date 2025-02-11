Army kills bandits arms suppliers in Zamfara

Nigerian troops under Operation Fansan Yanma have killed a bandit arms supplier during a stop-and-search operation in Zamfara State.

The arms supplier, identified as a notorious arms trafficker from Anka, was intercepted while transporting weapons intended for criminal groups operating in Zamfara.

The operation took place in Nasarawa Burkullu, following intelligence that pinpointed the suspect’s movements.

The troops flagged down his vehicle for inspection, but instead of complying, he attempted to escape.

Troops acted swiftly, killing him before he could flee.

A search of his belongings led to the recovery of firearms and ammunition meant for armed groups struggling with weapon shortages.

The intensified military crackdown on criminal elements in the region has significantly disrupted their supply chains, making access to arms increasingly difficult.

The Nigerian army has urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, as efforts continue to dismantle criminal supply routes and neutralize threats to peace in Zamfara