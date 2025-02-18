Army kills bandit leader terrorizing Katsina communities

The Nigerian Army has killed a notorious bandit leader, Kamilu Chiroma, also known as Buzaro, during a military operation in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Buzaro, who had been terrorizing residents, was killed inside his hideout by the troops deployed by the Army to end banditry in the state.

The operation, carried out yesterday, targeted the bandits’ stronghold at Dargaza Hill, Maidabino B Ward, from where he had launched several attacks that had claimed lives and resulted in destruction of property worth millions.

The 17 Brigade and the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji launched a coordinated assault after receiving intelligence that Buzaro and his fighters had fortified their hideout.

Military surveillance drones identified enemy positions, prompting airstrikes that killed the bandit leader and a large number of his fighters.

Ground troops later advanced to secure the area and eliminate remaining threats and destroying weapons and motorcycles.

The outcome was result of Security forces intensified operations against banditry in the North-West especially Katsina and Zamfara.

Aside from this, the operation has led to the recent surrender of several bandit leaders and the elimination of another notorious warlord, Kachalla Na Faranshi, in Zamfara.