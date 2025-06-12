Army kills bandit leader, 13 others in Zamfara

In a major counter-terrorism breakthrough, Nigerian soldiers attached to the Mobile Strike Team under Operation FASAN YAMMA have killed a terrorist leader popularly called Auta, and 13 others during clashes in Zamfara State.

A breakdown of the 13 others revealed that two were Auta’s lieutenants, while the 11 others were members of another groups terrorizing

Auta lieutenants who were said to have been killed during clashes were Abdul Jamilu and Salisu, who were all implicated in various violent crimes and insurgent activities across Zamfara and close regions.

On Thursday, it was gathered that the clashes occurred barely 48 hours before the Democracy Day celebration around Ƙunchin Kalgo in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In a statement signed by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, the Army said that the success of the operation dealt “a significant blow to criminal elements destabilizing peace and security in the area.”

“Preliminary intelligence indicates that two additional terrorist leaders, including one identified as Babayé, were eliminated during the operation,” Kangye disclosed.

Meanwhile, in a separate but related encounter, troops also neutralized Sale Madele, popularly known as Sarki, the eldest son of notorious bandit kingpin Ado Alieru. Sarki’s death is seen as a major dent to the operational structure of Alieru’s syndicate.

Furthermore, soldiers foiled another potential attack by killing ten armed terrorists who had gathered near a filling station in Danjibga.

The group was reportedly mobilized by a criminal mastermind identified as Dogo Sule in preparation for a planned assault.

“This operation underscores our resolve to dismantle terrorist networks and bring perpetrators of violence to justice,” Kangye stated.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces remain committed to safeguarding lives and restoring lasting peace across Zamfara State and the wider North-West region.”

The military’s latest action is part of broader efforts to dismantle terror cells and restore law and order in areas long plagued by banditry and armed insurgency.