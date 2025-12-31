Army kills 47 gunmen during raid across north

The Nigerian Army has intensified its nationwide offensive against violent criminal networks, killing no fewer than 47 gunmen during coordinated raids that disrupted terrorist logistics, weakened armed groups, and significantly reduced their operational capacity across multiple fronts.

According to a statement issued by the military, the operations combined ground assaults and air strikes, leading to the arrest of several suspects, rescue of kidnapped civilians, and the recovery of weapons, communication devices, and other materials used in criminal activities.

Details of the raids emerged as the Army disclosed that the operations were carried out over the last 72 hours across northern regions and other parts of the country, following actionable intelligence on the movement and hideouts of terrorists and bandits.

In the North-West and North-Central zones, troops engaged armed groups during targeted patrols and ambushes, neutralising several gunmen and dismantling their camps.

The Army further confirmed that soldiers intercepted criminals attempting robbery and kidnapping, rescuing victims and seizing firearms, ammunition, motorcycles, and rustled livestock during the encounters.

Sustained patrols in flashpoint communities also forced gunmen to abandon their hideouts, while injured civilians caught in crossfire were evacuated for medical treatment.

In related operations, suspects linked to cattle rustling and other organised crimes were arrested, with recovered items including improvised weapons, mobile phones, and cash.

Beyond the northern axis, the Army recorded additional breakthroughs in the South-South and South-East, where troops disrupted oil theft and sabotage networks, intercepted stolen crude oil, and arrested suspects linked to violent attacks on civilians.

Some of the suspects were subsequently handed over to relevant security agencies for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Air Component of ongoing operations delivered decisive blows against terrorist enclaves, particularly in the North-East, where precision strikes targeted logistics bases and gathering points.

According to the military, at least 42 terrorists were killed during the air raids, with secondary explosions indicating the destruction of arms and explosives stockpiles.

In addition, more than 30 abducted victims, including women and children, were rescued during the operations and reunited with their families after receiving medical attention.

The Army reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining offensive pressure, in collaboration with other security agencies, until lasting peace and security are restored nationwide.