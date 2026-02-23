Army kills 25 ISWAP fighters in Borno

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have killed at least 25 ISWAP fighters in coordinated offensives across Borno State, significantly disrupting the terrorist group’s operational capabilities.

The Joint Task Force (North East) said the operations targeted Limankara, Kukawa, and Lamusheri, where intelligence reports identified militant hideouts and supply routes.

Troops, supported by the Civilian Joint Task Force and air surveillance units, engaged insurgents in fierce combat, killing 15 fighters in Lamusheri and inflicting additional losses in Limankara and Kukawa.

“We have disrupted enemy networks and destroyed their logistics hubs. Our forces remain resolute in securing the North East,” the military said in a statement on Monday.

In Lamusheri, soldiers demolished defensive structures, seized weapons and ammunition, and set ablaze vehicles and tricycles used by the insurgents. In Limankara, an attempted attack on a Forward Operating Base was successfully repelled without casualties among troops.

In Kukawa, militants advancing with gun trucks, motorcycles, and foot soldiers were countered with precise ground and air operations, including an airstrike that eliminated 10 insurgents and a gun truck strike that killed four more. Weapons, magazines, and communication equipment were recovered, though one soldier was killed, and others were evacuated and stabilized.

Meanwhile, ISWAP carried out a separate attack in Adamawa State, targeting the Garahamojili camp of the Nigerian Army. According to security analyst Brant Philip, insurgents killed two soldiers during a 20-minute firefight, set the camp ablaze, destroyed three military vehicles, and seized weapons and ammunition.

The attack is reportedly part of ISWAP’s new “Burn the Camps” campaign, marking the first assault on a Nigerian Army camp in Adamawa.

Despite the Adamawa attack, the military emphasized that the Borno operations demonstrate operational dominance and highlight the Joint Task Force’s continued commitment to suppressing insurgency in the North East.