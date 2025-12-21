Army kills 21 Boko Haram during clashes in Borno

No fewer than 21 members of the ISWAP terrorists were reported dead during a fierce gun battle in Sojiri and Kayamla villages along the Damboa–Maiduguri road in Borno State.

As gathered, the soldiers engaged the gunmen in collaboration with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), stopping the terrorists’ strategies to overpower them.

The encounter, which took place on Sunday at about 12:15 a.m, followed credible intelligence indicating that a large number of terrorists had converged along the axis, possibly in preparation for coordinated attacks.

According to the sources, troops immediately mobilised to the area and made contact with the terrorists at about noon on Saturday as they were observed advancing in formation.

“Upon sighting the terrorists, estimated to be about 100, troops engaged decisively. While the firefight was ongoing, an additional group of terrorists attempted a surprise attack from the rear, but our troops held their ground and continued the engagement with superior firepower,” the source said.

Sources said that at least 17 terrorist corpses were confirmed at the scene, noting that more casualties were suspected as several blood trails were observed leading into surrounding bushes.

“Exploitation of the area is ongoing to uncover additional bodies and to clear the general area of fleeing elements,” he added.

Items recovered from the scene included arms, ammunition, and other logistics, while troops maintained pressure on the terrorists to deny them freedom of movement along the strategic route.

He said a tactical withdrawal was conducted to stabilise the situation and allow troops to regroup, particularly in view of the emotional impact of the loss on the men, adding that morale remained high and operations would continue.

The military reaffirmed the commitment of Operation Hadin Kai, to sustain offensive actions against terrorist elements and prevent any attempt to threaten Maiduguri, Damboa, and other communities in the North-East.