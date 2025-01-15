Army kills 20 Boko Haram during raid in Sokoto, Kebbi

By Awoniyi Ademide

The Nigerian Army troops attached to Operation Fansan Yanma, have reportedly made significant progress in combating terrorist activities, killing no fewer than 20 Boko Haram members in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

Meanwhile, a bandit group led by a notorious gunman, Kachalla Ila, has set ablaze the Nigerian Army Armoured Personnel Carrier during an attack in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

On Wednesday, it was learnt that the attacks occurred hours apart across these states, as the Nigerian Army and the bandits engaging in their operations to cancel each other across the northern region of the country.

In Sokoto and Kebbi, the soldiers pulled down many structures that often served as the terrorists’ hideouts before and after operations.

The operations targeted various Local Government Areas (LGAs), including Illela, Tangaza, Gudu, Binji, and Silami in Sokoto State, as well as Augie, Arewa, Argungu, and Dandi LGAs in Kebbi State.

Specific efforts were concentrated on Tsauna, Bauni, and Sarma forests, where troops successfully dismantled terrorist camps and recovered critical logistics items.

Military reports indicate that Sarma Ruga witnessed intense engagements, with 20 terrorists killed and others fleeing their strongholds, leaving behind weapons and supplies that were destroyed by the troops.

In Manja village, which had been abandoned for four years due to banditry, the Army’s intervention has reportedly encouraged displaced residents to return home.

Further operations uncovered a newly established terrorist camp near Mai Hills, where troops recovered abandoned supplies.

Efforts also extended to Jaima village, a border community where Nigerien troops were reported to be patrolling.

Key locations such as Tafkin Taramna and Tumbulumkum villages were also cleared, with ambush positions and patrols established to maintain pressure on terrorist movements.

In Zamfara, the bandit leader, Ila, who is an ally of Bello Turji, attacked the military vehicle to instill fear and escalate tensions in Zamfara communities.

The bandits originating from Manawa, moved through the Shinkafi area before targeting Tsibiri village in Maradun Local Government Area.

Kachalla Ila’s group, known for its violent activities, continues to pose a significant threat to local communities, despite ongoing efforts by security forces to curtail their operations.

Residents have called for urgent government intervention to address the rising insecurity in Zamfara communities, especially by notorious bandits.