Nigerian Army kills 1,910 terrorists, bandits, others across troubled regions

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters has disclosed that at least 1,910 bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, among others were killed by the troops deployed across the country to restore peace between May 20, 2021, and January 6, 2022.

Aside from the neutralised criminals, the Nigerian army has also arrested at least 2, 607 bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and others as well as their accomplices within the period under review.

The Nigerian Army added that the suspect were handed over to law enforcement agencies for onward prosecution in accordance with the country’s constitution.

The records were released on Thursday by the acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Major Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, during a press briefing on their achievements in Abuja.

Onyeuko noted that a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the deceased and the detained criminals by the troops within the last seven months in the country.

According to him, troops made a cumulative total recovery of 13,201,300 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil and 3,969,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene. He also said about 38,582 barrels and 6,491,000 litres of stolen crude oil as 11,659,500 litres of illegally refined Premium Motor Spirit were recovered and handed over to appropriate authorities.

“In summary, the Armed Forces of Nigeria from 20th May 2021 to 6th January 2022 neutralized 1,910 criminal elements including terrorists, armed bandits, and robbers as well as kidnappers across the country.

“This is in addition to scores of other terrorists and armed bandits killed during airstrikes within the period. Troops also rescued a total of 729 kidnapped victims across the Country. Furthermore, within the period in focus.

