Army kills 17 al-Shabab terrorists in Somali

The Somalia National Army (SNA) has reportedly killed 17 al-Shabab terrorists and left several others with varying degrees of injuries during security operations in the southern region of the country.

The Army said that the security operation which was carried out by its special forces, Danab, also saw nine of al-Shabab hideouts destroyed in southern and southwestern states.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Thursday, the military body said that the intensified operation also came ahead of the long-delayed presidential elections to be held in the capital, Mogadishu, on Sunday.

“Seventeen al-Shabab terrorists were killed and nine of their hideouts destroyed in special security operations carried out by SNA commanders in Somalia’s Jubaland and Southwest states in the past 24 hours,’’ it said.

It stated that the government forces had stepped up operations against al-Shabab and blamed them for staging sporadic attacks targeting AU and government key bases including public places in Mogadishu and elsewhere across the country.

As gathered, Al-Shabab militants who opposed the ongoing electoral process had staged a series of attacks, targeting delegates in a bid to disrupt the electoral process.

