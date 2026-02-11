Army kills 16 gunmen, arrests three others in Borno

The Nigerian Army has killed 16 gunmen and arrested three suspected logistics suppliers during coordinated counter-insurgency operations, intensifying pressure on terrorist networks operating in Borno.

It was learnt that the offensive followed the successful repulsion of an attempted assault on a military formation, after which troops swiftly transitioned from defensive action to an aggressive pursuit of the fleeing fighters.

According to the Army, the follow-up operation dealt a significant blow to the insurgents’ fighting strength and supply chain.

Troops also intercepted three individuals suspected of supplying logistics to the insurgents.

The suspects were reportedly apprehended while transporting a substantial quantity of drugs and other materials believed to be destined for terrorist elements.

A statement released by the Media Information Officer at the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI,, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, on Wednesday revealed that troops maintained momentum after thwarting an initial attack, tracking the retreating gunmen and engaging them decisively.

He stated that the military remains committed to dismantling terrorist cells, disrupting their logistics corridors and sustaining operations aimed at restoring lasting security in the region.

“Our forces capitalised on the failed assault and launched a well-coordinated counter-offensive that neutralised 16 terrorists,” the Colonel said. “Several others escaped with injuries, abandoning critical supplies.”

Recovered items from the broader operation included more than 20 bicycles, weapons and assorted supplies considered vital to insurgent mobility and sustenance.

In addition, troops foiled a kidnapping attempt during clearance operations, forcing the assailants to flee and abandon two captives, who were later reunited with their families.

Furthermore, soldiers responding to a separate distress call rescued nine other kidnapped victims, reinforcing ongoing efforts to protect civilians from insurgent violence.

The operations were carried out under Operation HADIN KAI in the North-East theatre.

An attempted attack on the Forward Operating Base in Auno occurred late on February 5, 2026, while the subsequent counter-offensive and related rescue missions were executed on February 9 across the Komala and Gidan Kaji axes in Konduga Local Government Area, as well as along the Buratai–Kamuya and Chibok–Damboa routes.p