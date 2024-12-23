Army kills 13 IPOB members in Anambra, Enugu

The Nigerian Army has killed no fewer than 13 armed members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra for terrorizing residents and preventing business operations in the Anambra and Enugu states.

The gunmen were killed during different clashes against the Nigerian Army troops deployed to stop their operations which had slow down development across the southeast states.

The spokesman for the task force, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday while reeling out the milita

Unuakhalu said that the force commander, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, had called on all well-meaning citizens to continue to support the joint task force.

“Remember, security is everybody’s business. It is not in the hands of security agencies alone.

“When you see something, say something by calling the JTF Operation UDO KA’s toll-free line -193 and pressing Option 2—to speak directly to Headquarters Operation UDO KA,” he said.

On operational details, Unuakhalu said troops of Sector 1 of the task force on December 21 conducted an ambush operation along Amouka-Umouka Road in 9th Mile, Udi Local Government in Enugu, to forestall kidnappers’ operations.

According to him, during the operation, troops came into contact with the kidnappers and in the ensuing firefight, the troops neutralised one while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Items recovered at the scene were: one AK-47 rifle, two magazines and 17 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition; two cell phones; one power bank; three ATM cards; one wristwatch; a bunch of keys; and the sum of N8,900,” he said.

The spokesman also mentioned that on December 16, troops of Sector 5 conducted a clearance operation within Mbosi and Isseke general areas in the Ihiala LGA, Anambra, where three IPOB members were neutralised.

“Items recovered included: one AK-47 rifle, two loaded AK-47 magazines and three Dane guns, while a house belonging to one of the irredentist commanders and a shrine used for their fortification were destroyed.

“The gallant troops had earlier recovered five water gel improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two batteries used for detonating the IEDs while on routine patrol along roads within Ihiala-Orlu, Lilu, Agba Lilu and Orsumoghu general areas in Anambra state,” said the statement.

He explained that on December 14, troops acting on credible and reliable information from members of the public arrested three suspected kidnappers at Itungwa in the Obingwa LGA.

He explained that on receiving the information about the movement of the suspected kidnappers, troops quickly mounted a snap checkpoint in order to apprehend the suspects.

“The suspects operating in a stolen tricycle on sighting the troops attempted to make a U-turn but were apprehended. Items recovered included one AK-47 rifle, one G3 rifle, one locally-made single-barrel pistol, 10 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 34 rounds of 5.5mm ammunition, two AK-47 rifle magazines, two G3 rifle magazines and one live cartridge.

“Other items recovered were: one mobile phone, the sum of N6,600 and two knapsack bags used for concealing the weapons,” he said.