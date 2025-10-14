27.5 C
Army kills 12 bandits in Katsina

By Awoniyi Ademide

0
9

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised 12 bandits during a gun battle at Mabai village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, bringing relief to residents who had endured months of bandit attacks in the region.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after a peace accord meeting held at Kakumi village in Bakori Local Government Area.

According to security analyst Zagazola Makama on Tuesday, the bandits were passing close to a military base when they engaged the troops, triggering a gun duel that lasted several minutes.

During the confrontation, twelve bandits were killed, while two soldiers sustained varying degrees of injury.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to the Katsina Medical Centre, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, security in the area has been reinforced, with troops conducting extensive patrols and surveillance operations to prevent any reprisal attacks.

Three policemen die after gas explosion in Italy
Four Kaduna, Bauchi PDP lawmakers defect to APC

