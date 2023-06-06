Report on Interest
Jerome Kalu
Army kills 11 Boko Haram, destroys hideout in Sambisa Forest

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Nigerian Army troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and Hybrid forces have killed over 11 Boko Haram members in Sambisa forest, Borno state.

The Army found the terrorists during an extreme intrusion into the insurgents enclaves in Sambisa forest end of Borno State.

The terrorists were said to have met their waterloo during the intelligence led sustained offensive which was conducted between May 31 and ended on June 4, 2023 in the terrorists hideouts within the axis of Damboa and Chibok Local Government Areas.

An expert on insurgents monitoring, Zagazola Makama, stated that the troops stormed and cleared some of the terrorists’ hideouts in Bale, Tirke, Mandari, Molgoi, Bego, Yarwa, Ngurna.

He said that some weapons, ammunition and other logistics were recovered during the joint military operations.

