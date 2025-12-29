Army kills 10 Boko Haram commanders in Borno

The Nigerian Army has recorded a major operational breakthrough after a coordinated military offensive wiped out at least 10 senior Boko Haram commanders, dealing a heavy blow to the insurgent group’s leadership structure and battlefield coordination.

The operation, described as a decisive strike against high-value targets, was said to have disrupted planned movements and weakened the group’s ability to mount attacks against civilian and security targets.

According to a military source, those neutralised include Abul Kaka, Ibn Mu’azu, Abu Muhammad, Ba Alhaji, Bakura, Modu, Abu Hassan, Kaka Alai, Abba Yakariye, and Bamusa, figures described as field commanders who played critical roles in coordinating attacks and logistics.

The operation was carried out in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State following precise intelligence on the movement of insurgent leaders. The strikes were executed on December 25, 2025, by troops of Operation Hadin Kai in collaboration with Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force assets.

“A significant number of the neutralised terrorists were senior commanders whose elimination has created a leadership vacuum within the group,” the military source said, adding that the strike was based on “credible and actionable human intelligence.”

Meanwhile, another Boko Haram fighter identified as Ubaida was said to have sustained severe injuries during the operation, while a follow-up airstrike by Nigerian Air Force platforms reportedly led to the instant killing of three additional insurgents attempting to flee the area.

security assessments revealed that most of the eliminated foot fighters were loyal to Bafu, a notorious Boko Haram commander operating within the Bama axis, suggesting that the offensive specifically targeted his network.

An operational review indicated that the sustained air campaign has significantly degraded Boko Haram’s fighting capability in the area, particularly among factions linked to Bafu’s command structure.

Although the immediate security situation has been described as calm, the Army cautioned that the environment remains volatile, noting that insurgent activities across the wider axis remain fluid and require sustained military pressure.