Army kill seven IPOB members, recover arms in Imo

The Nigeria Army has killed no fewer than seven members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and recovered arms during operation across Orsu, Oguta Local Government Areas of Imo State as well as Ihiala and Idemili of Anambra State.

Items recovered from the deceased were: three pump action guns, two locally made double barrels guns, four locally made pistols, four Improvised Explosive Devices, and other weapons and different ammunition as well as military and police uniforms.

The troops who were said to have been on fighting patrol, came in contact with suspected IPOB members at Idemiri and during the encounter, two of the members were neutralized while others fled with gun shot wounds.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, through a statement released on Thursday stated that in another development, the Imo State Police raided the IPOB criminal camp at Izombe in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State where the hoodlums engaged the Police in a gun duel but were overpowered.

According to him, during the operation five IPOB criminals were neutralized and all recovered items were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

