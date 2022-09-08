Army kill over 200 terrorists, arrest 14 in Borno

The Nigeria Army through the troops of Operation Hadin Kai has killed no fewer than 252 Boko Haram terrorists and arrested 14 others across Borno State.

The troops were said to have conducted operational activities at different villages and communities in Kukawa, Dikwa, Bama, Kaga, Monguno, Guzamala, Konduga, Gwoza and Mafa Local Government areas of the state as well as Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

During the operations, the troops were said to have recovered two unexploded grenade, 12 AK47 rifles, three FN rifles, five AK47 magazine, one automatic grenade launcher, one hand grenade, one AP mine, 86 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one motorcycle, 16 bows and arrows, seven bicycles and 10 mobile phones.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami disclosed that the troops also rescued three abducted Chibok girls named Jinkai Yama, Falmata Lawal and Asabe Ali who were on serial 3, 20 and 24 of the abducted Chibok girls list.

Danmadami, in a statement released on Thursday in Abuja stated that the girls were rescued at different locations with their children and 19 other abductees.

According to the Spokesperson, a suspected foreign logistic supplier and arms dealer to the Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province named Mallam Abatcha Bukar was equally arrested with assorted injections, 2 Automated Teller Machine Cards and the sum of N294,520.

According to the statement: “In a related development, on 3 September 2022, the land and air component of Operation HADIN KAI in a coordinated attack on identified terrorist enclaves at Gabchari in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State dealt a deadly blow on the terrorists, as their enclaves were bombarded.

“The air strike resulted in the neutralization of a large number of the insurgents, while the land component mopped up the fleeing terrorists. Feedback from various sources, revealed that over 200 terrorists were neutralized, including 5 high profiled Commanders. Equally, a total of 556 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families, comprised of 115 Adult males, 189 females and 252 children, surrendered to own troops at different locations.

“All arrested suspects and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authority while the surrendered terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action.”

