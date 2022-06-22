Army intercepts ammunitions, others in Cross River

The Nigerian Army through the troops of 13 Brigade has intercepted a vehicle laden with explosives and different ammunition around Utanga village in Cross River.

Items recovered from the intercepted vehicle include: 72 Improvised Explosive Device chargers, 121 Dynamite Liquid, 200 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) and 82 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition.

The troops were said to have been deployed at Forward Operating Base Amana when they attempted to stop the vehicle at their checkpoint but the driver evaded the checking and zoomed off leaving the vehicle behind.

Confirming the interception on Wednesday, in Abuja, through a statement, the Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, said that a Toyota Camry car with registration number JAL 492 AA was used to convey the weapons.

Nwachukwu said that the driver’s recalcitrance compelled the troops to open fire on the vehicle’s tyres to immobilise it before the driver escaped the scene.

According to him, a thorough search conducted on the vehicle revealed that the intercepted vehicle was conveying 72 Improvised Explosive Device chargers, 121 Dynamite Liquid, 200 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) and 82 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition.

“Other items recovered in the intercepted vehicle are military uniforms and kits.” he said.

The spokesperson further urged members of the public to continue to support the army with credible information that will lead to stemming the tide of insecurity across the country.

