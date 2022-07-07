Army imposter bags 7yrs imprisonment over N266.5m fraud

An Army Imposter, Bolarinwa Abiodun has bagged seven years imprisonment by the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos over N266.5 million fraud.

Abiodun was said to have been sentenced by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo on a 13-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, forgery of documents and possession of fake documents.

According to the judge, the offences are contrary to Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006; Section 363 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act No 14 of 2006, respectively.

As disclosed through the social media handle of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) on Thursday, the defendant was prosecuted for posing as a General in the Nigerian Army and was accused of making false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources, that the President , Muhammadu Buhari, had short-listed him and one other to be appointed as the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, and that he needed a short grant to press and process the appointment.

It disclosed that Abiodun was arrested at his house in the Alagbado area of Lagos State on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, and that he was also accused of forging a letter of appointment as COAS purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim.

