Prior to the attacked 1000 capacity train, which was reported to have about 970 passengers on board and took off from Idu in Abuja to Rigasa, Kaduna, the Nigeria Army has intensified efforts towards their search and rescue operations of the kidnapped victims and hunting down the train attackers.

The Army assured that it would not rest on its oars until all perpetrators are brought to book in order to face the law, adding that it would partner with other sister agencies to enhance efficiency.

Through a statement released by the Director Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachkwu, on Tuesday , the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya visited the scene of Kaduna – Abuja train attack for assessment.

Nwachkwu stated that the COAS, who was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, on arrival at scene, assessed the security situation around the general area of the attack and inspected the attacked train, as well as the rail track to evaluate the degree of damage.

According to him, the Army Boss ordered the troops and other security agencies to intensify their search and rescue operations to ensure that the kidnapped victims are rescued unconditionally, assuring Nigerians that the troops will be undeterred and vehement in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality.

He further urged members of the surrounding communities and all Nigerians to continue to avail troops with credible information to enhance their operations across the country.

