Army goes after female officer’s abductors in Imo

The Nigerian Army has intensified ongoing search and rescue operations for its female officer, Lieutenant PP Johnson, who was abducted by gunmen while visiting her grandmother in Aku-Okigwe in Imo State.

It said that more locations were currently been searched and other strategies introduced to ensure her rescue, just as the Army debunked reports that Johnson had been rescued from her abductors in the state.

The Director Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this on Friday, following reports circulating publicly that she had regained freedom, barely four days after her kidnap.

Nwachukwu stated that rescue efforts were still ongoing by her colleagues to ensure that she quickly regain freedom from the gunmen that abducted Johnson.

As gathered, Lieutenant Johnson was abducted shortly after completion of her Cadet training and subsequent commissioning as a Lieutenant into the Nigerian Army.

Video footage of her abduction emerged on social media where her abductors claimed her kidnap was in line with their fight for Biafra against the Nigerian State.

“It is instructive that the officer’s circumstance as a woman and a Nigerian citizen of South Eastern extraction did not dissuade her abductors from dehumanizing her in their mindless attempt to commit atrocities under the guise of fighting for Biafra.

“This evidently is another pointer to the myriads of crimes being unleashed by IPOB/ ESN on Ndigbo, the very people they claim to be fighting for their emancipation.

“It should therefore be crystal clear to those who are still in doubt of the true status of these groups, that IPOB/ESN are terrorists, masquerading as freedom fighters and do not deserve the support of anyone particularly the good people of South East Nigeria.” Nwachukwu stated.

He noted that the information making the rounds is unsubstantiated as the officer is yet to be released or rescued from her abductors. Likewise, the video footage being circulated and associated with the rescue claim is an old video of the arrest of a suspect earlier done by troops.

“Much as we appreciate the concern and goodwill of the general public for her safe rescue, we also wish to note that the information on the rescue of the officer did not emanate from the Nigerian Army.

“The Nigerian Army will leave no stone unturned in its effort to rescue the officer and bring the perpetrators to book. We appeal to the general public to provide credible and reliable information that could lead to her safe rescue and arrest of the perpetrators.” He added.

