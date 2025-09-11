Army frees three Sokoto residents after killing Boko Haram

Three residents abducted by Boko Haram members have regained their freedom after troops of the Nigerian Army intervened while the victims were being whisked away from their farms.

The farmers were attacked by a group of armed men while tending to their crops in Tasha Bagaruwa, Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

However, the kidnap operation was thwarted after troops deployed in the area heard voices coming from the bush, prompting an immediate response.

According to a source, the insurgents abandoned their captives and fled into a nearby forest after engaging in a gun battle with the soldiers, which led to the death of one member.

The soldiers also recovered an AK-47 rifle along with 21 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, believed to have been used by the insurgents in carrying out their criminal activities.

“Our men stood their ground, forcing the criminals to flee and leaving the kidnapped victims behind,” a military source confirmed.

The rescued farmers have since been reunited with their families, while troops have launched an operation to track down the fleeing insurgents.