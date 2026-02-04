Army frees 70 Yobe residents from ISWAP detention camps

The Nigerian Army has freed more than 70 residents of Yobe after troops overran and dismantled multiple detention camps operated by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

According to the military, the rescue followed sustained, intelligence-driven offensive operations that forced ISWAP fighters to abandon key facilities used to hold abducted civilians.

Several of the freed captives later resurfaced in nearby communities, confirming the extent of the breakthrough.

One of the escapees, Jidda Jidda, recounted his ordeal after regaining freedom. He said he was abducted late last year and escaped during an intense exchange of gunfire between ISWAP fighters and advancing soldiers.

“When the shooting started, we saw an opportunity and ran for our lives. That was how I managed to escape,” he said.

The successful rescue, the military noted, reflects growing operational depth and effectiveness by troops under the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI.

Military authorities disclosed in a statement released on Tuesday that the dismantled camps were strategically significant, with the capacity to detain as many as 300 captives at a time.

Moreover, the pressure exerted by advancing troops directly triggered the escape of dozens of civilians who had been held under brutal conditions.

Furthermore, the military confirmed that ISWAP suffered heavy losses during the encounters, with at least 32 fighters killed, including senior commanders identified as two Qaids and three Munzirs.

Following a thorough clearance operation, the troops demolished all three detention facilities to prevent any future reoccupation.

Meanwhile, beyond the immediate rescue, the army noted that the operation has broader implications.

The destruction of the camps disrupts ISWAP’s ability to detain civilians for ransom, erodes its control over local populations, and could yield valuable intelligence from the freed victims to support ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.

The military added that while the security situation in the North East remains fluid, troop morale is high and operations will continue.

“Our forces remain committed to sustaining pressure on terrorist elements, denying them safe havens, and restoring lasting peace across the region,” the statement said.

The operation was carried out within the forested Timbuktu Triangle in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State as part of Operation Desert Sanity V, spanning from January 21, 2026, to date, according to the Headquarters Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI.