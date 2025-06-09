Army former boss survives Boko Haram attack in Borno

A retired Lieutenant General of the Nigerian Army, Tukur Buratai, narrowly escaped death after suspected Boko Haram insurgents ambushed his convoy during a fierce gunfire exchange with his escorts in Borno State.

As gathered, Buratai escaped the scene without injuries, as security personnel in the convoy responded swiftly to repel the threat.

The deadly ambush was said to have occurred near a military operations base on the frontlines, where the former general and his accompanying security team came under intense attack.

“Just two days ago, Buratai was attacked at the front operations base in Borno,” a lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, revealed during an interview with journalists.

The senator added that although Buratai’s security team responded with force, the insurgents managed to inflict significant damage on military infrastructure.

“His team responded gallantly, but the insurgents managed to destroy several military assets,” he stated.

Although Ndume did not confirm whether there were any fatalities, he described a fierce exchange of gunfire between the insurgents and the soldiers protecting the former army chief.

He further explained that the attackers specifically targeted vital military hardware, including armoured tanks, heavy machine guns, and Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPVs).

“In some cases, they not only destroy these assets but also cart away equipment and weapons,” he noted.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating state of security in Borno, Ndume warned that the insurgency was rapidly escalating.

“The situation in Borno is deteriorating rapidly. Insurgents now move freely, torching and stealing military equipment. It is becoming a full-blown crisis,” he cautioned.

Ndume also highlighted the broader security crisis plaguing Nigeria, stressing that the threat of violence now affects every part of the country.

“All six geopolitical zones are experiencing security challenges to varying degrees,” he said.

“Even in the South-South, we are grappling with economic sabotage like oil theft. At this point, the South-West appears to be the only relatively safe region.”

This latest attack on the retired army boss comes amid growing public pressure on the federal government to overhaul its security strategy, particularly in the Northeast, where Boko Haram and ISWAP continue to pose a serious threat.

Buratai, who served as Chief of Army Staff from 2015 to 2021, played a leading role in Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts. Though retired, he remains an influential figure in national security affairs.