Army foils Catholic bishop’s kidnap in lmo

The Nigerian Army has been reported to have foiled the abduction Catholic priest, Augustine Ukwuoma, as well as rebbery in Orlu Local Government, Imo State.

As gathered, the cleric was about to be kidnapped at the Orlu Diocesan Catholic Secretariat, BSC Road, Orlu, when the military officers were alerted and swung into actions.

The Director Army Public Relations, Ontema Nwachukwu, who made this known on Sunday through a statement made available to newsmen, hinted that the action occured around 02.30am.

The statement read, “Troops conducting Exercise GOLDEN DAWN Sector 3 have foiled an attempted kidnap and robbery of Most Reverend Augustine Ukwuoma at the Orlu Diocesan Catholic Secretariat, BSC Road, Orlu Imo State.

“The troops in response to a distress call at about 2:30am on Sunday 31 October 2021, swiftly moved to the scene forcing the assailants to take to their heels thereby abandoning their mission. The Bishop, his Secretary and Assistant Secretary are safe and unhurt.

“Troops will continue to deny freedom of action to members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) and other criminal gangs operating within the sector especially as the elections in Anambra State draws nearer and during the yuletide season.

“Members of the public are advised to report suspicious movement of criminals as well as hide outs of the outlawed IPOB/ESN to law enforcement agencies as the group is only out to intimidate, steal and kidnap law-abiding citizens for ransom.

