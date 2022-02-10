Army eliminates 120 terrorists across trouble zones in 21 days

The Nigeria Army through the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, have eliminated no fewer than 120 Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists while 965 others surrendered during their North East operation across trouble zones in 21 days.

Army stated that 965 terrorists and their family members surrendered to troops in different locations with the theatre of operation during the period under review, adding that 104 of the surrendered terrorists were from the ISWAP group while 25 abducted victims were rescued during the operations.

As disclosed by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, while giving update on military operations across the country between Jan. 20 and Feb. 10 on Thursday in Abuja, he stated that several ISWAP commanders including their Amir and some foreign mercenaries who make improvised explosive devices were killed during air raids and land operations.

Onyeuko, disclosed that the surrendered terrorists have been properly documented and handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary action, adding that 50 terrorists were arrested from different locations by the gallant troops while five gun trucks and cache of arms and ammunition were recovered.

According to him, troops also recorded significant results at various locations in Adamawa and Yobe around Goniri in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe.

He noted that during an airstrike by the troops, ISWAP’s senior commander, Malam Ari, the Amirul Fiya in charge of Kirta Wulgo and some foreign mercenaries fabricating Improvised Explosive Device for the terrorists were killed, adding that their fighters were eliminated too.

“Notably, the air interdiction eliminated several ISWAP Commanders and their fighters during the encounter. In the air strike, ISWAP senior commander Malam Ari, the Amirul Fiya in charge of Kirta Wulgo and some foreign mercenaries fabricating Improvised Explosive Device for the terrorists were killed during the airstrike. Relatedly, the Air Component conducted air strikes on ISWAP enclaves at Abbaganaram, Bukar Mairam, Chukum Gudu and Jubilaram in Marte Local Government Area.

“In the process, troops neutralised scores of terrorists including high profile commanders, while about 25 terrorists got drowned in the lake in an attempt to escape the bombardment. The ISWAP armoury and warehouse were also destroyed and arrest of several terrorists, recovery of assorted arms, ammunition were made, along with their gun trucks and other weapons. Also, livestock and other items of security concern were recovered as well as rescued abducted civilians,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

