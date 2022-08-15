Army, EFCC, arrest 120 Rivers businessmen for oil theft

The Nigerian Army and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) in a joint operation have arrested no fewer than 120 businessmen for oil theft in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

They were said to have been arrested on Saturday, August 13, 2022 where suspected illegally refined stolen petroleum products were off-loaded into vehicles at the waterfronts for distribution within and outside Rivers State.

As disclosed on the social media handle of the agency on Monday, the arrest of the suspects was made possible by intelligence on the alleged illegal oil bunkering activities in the locality.

It stated that in the course of the arrest, eight vehicles and pumping machines were recovered.

According to the anti-graft, the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

