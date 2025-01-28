30.3 C
Army, DSS seize arms, ammunition during covert operation

Troops from Operation Hadarin Daji, in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS), have intercepted a cache of firearms and ammunition during a recent operation in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Following an investigation, security operatives initiated a covert mission to track the suspects, leading to a pursuit along the Kaura Namoda-Zurmi road.

The suspects yesterday attempted to flee by diverting their vehicle into a bush but abandoned it after being confronted by the troops.

Upon searching the vehicle, security forces recovered a significant arsenal, including two PKT machine guns, nine AK-47 rifles, 13 magazines, 171 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and nine rounds of PKT ammunition.

Although the suspects managed to evade capture, efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend them, the report added.

The raid took place between January 26 and 27 based on intelligence about suspected arms traffickers from Niger Republic.

