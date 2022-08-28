Army dismisses two soldiers link to Yobe cleric murder

The Nigerian Army has dismissed from service, two soldiers, Lance Corporal John Gabriel and Lance Corporal Adamu Gideon, over their alleged involvement in the killing of an Islamic cleric, Goni Aisami in Yobe state.

They soldiers were dismissed after facing trial at the Headquarters 241 Recce Battalion, Nguru, where they found to have allegedly engaged in the act.

In a statement released on Saturday by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, it said that they were finally dismissed after reports by an investigation panel submitted indicted them.

“Both soldiers were charged and summarily tried for Failure to perform military duties and Conduct prejudice to service discipline, punishable under Section 62(a) of Armed Forces Act CAP A20 and Section 103(1) of Armed Forces Act CAP A20 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004. Both of them were found guilty and awarded reduction of rank from Lance Corporal to Private and Dismissed Regiments.

“The two dismissed soldiers will be officially handed over to the Nigeria Police, Yobe State Command in Damaturu for civil prosecution in the court of law”.

It could be recalled that the Nigerian Army had pledged to institute a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and speedily bring the suspects to justice, if indicted

