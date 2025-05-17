Army dismisses soldier aiding armed robbery in Lagos

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a soldier, Lance Corporal Samuel Emmanuel, after investigations revealed that he was involved in an armed robbery case in Lagos State.

Emmanuel was dismissed by the Nigerian Army after he was court-martialled at the 16 Brigade Garrison following his arrest for armed robbery in the state.

The dismissed soldier has been handed over to the Lagos Police Command for prosecution in accordance with the Nigerian constitution.

A memo from the army on the dismissed officer reads, “Lance Corporal Samuel Emmanuel, serving under the 16 Brigade Garrison, has been officially dismissed from the Nigerian Army following his involvement in a case of armed robbery.

“After a thorough investigation and military proceedings, he was found guilty and consequently discharged from the Regiment.

“The Nigerian Army maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards indiscipline and criminal behaviour.

“All personnel are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct, professionalism, and integrity — without exception.”